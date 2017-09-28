Pressure sensors for high volume RTM molding

A new Work in Progress article examines the use of in-mold pressure sensors to control mold filling in high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM).

The research team in the Department of Polymer Engineering, based at the Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology (ICT, Pfinztal, Germany), is working closely with a variety of partners, from among materials and machinery suppliers as well as automotive OEMs. Recently, the team completed a study investigating the use of a new pressure-controlled HP-RTM process (PC-RTM) process, applied to two well-known process variants, high-pressure injection RTM (HP-IRTM) and high-pressure compression RTM (HP-CRTM). Click here for the full article.