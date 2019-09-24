  • PT Youtube
9/24/2019

SAMPE honors three Fellow Award winners

SAMPE recognized three more members by honoring them with the organization's prestigious Fellow Award, given for distinguished contributions in the fields of materials and processes.

Jeff Sloan

Editor-in-Chief, CompositesWorld

SAMPE, on Monday night, recognized three more members by honoring them with the organization’s prestigious Fellow Award, given for distinguished contributions in the fields of materials and processes.

The honorees are:

  • Dr. Urs Otto Meier, Swiss Federal Laboratories for Material Science and Technology, for his numerous accomplishments as a pioneer on the practical use of composite materials and structures technologies to solve important civil engineering infrastructure problems, and his active role as teacher and mentor to others.
  • Nobuyuki Odagiri, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Toray Composites America, for his personal contributions to the development of toughened composite materials and associated technologies for aerospace applications, enabling broad applications of composites in primary structures, and his SAMPE Chapter engagement. 
  • Dr. Thomas Tsotsis, The Boeing Co., for his innovation and implementation of structural composite materials in aerospace applications, and his numerous contributions to SAMPE conferences and forums. 

