CAMX 2018 preview: VitaFlex

VitaFlex USA is featuring its Safety Ninja hoods, made from PPE and said to provide effective primary head protection for workers in composite molding, fiberglass layup and spray coating environments. Made of latex-free elastic nonwovens, the hood securely covers the entire head, face and neck. The soft form-fit creates an effective isolation layer next to the skin. Its dense, multilayer composite structure blocks micron-sized particles, glass fibers and paint or coating overspray. The ultra-fine intertexture gaps between fibers enable body heat and perspiration moisture to escape, keeping the head cool during extended wear. The hoods are said to improve safety, comfort and job efficiency for workers. Limited quantities of free samples are available to visitors at booth N105.