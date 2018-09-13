CAMX 2018 preview: Stat Peel

Stat Peel Inc. (Sandy, Utah, US; Glarus, Switzerland) is exhibiting its nanofiber detection system, the Identifier C1. The Identifier C1 is designed to recognize airborne carbon nanotubes, graphene and other particles and is able to distinguish these materials from harmless background particles present. According to the company, CNTs and graphene are promising additives in composite materials due to their strength, superior conductivity and light weight, and monitoring exposure of these potentially harmful fibers and platelets is important in any occupational environment to avoid contamination and reduce risk to workers and facilities.

Stat Peel’s system uses sensor, spectroscopy and data analytics technology. To use the system, employees wear lightweight badges that filter air to collect respirable airborne CNTs. Each badge holds a miniature filtration membrane. After a shift, badges are inserted into the benchtop-sized reader, which selectively detects CNTs using Raman spectroscopy and reports and stores individual exposure. The badges can also be used for stationary sampling to collect release data in different areas of a facility. Booth Y66.