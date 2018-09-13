CAMX 2018 preview: Smartech

Smartech (Charlotte, NC, US) is introducing Steinbach’s reusable vacuum bagging materials. The materials are said to pair high elongation with tear resistance to make vacuum forming and infusion processes easier and more cost-efficient. Steinbach offers a variety of reusable silicone vacuum bag materials in sheet form or as a two-sided, sealed bag. Booth M53.
