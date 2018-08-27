CAMX 2018 preview: Republic Manufacturing

Originally titled 'Vacuum pumps for RTM, autoclaves'

Republic Manufacturing (Dallas, TX, US) is exhibiting its line of vacuum pumps for composite manufacturing operations, including autoclaves, automation equipment, resin transfer molding and more.

Jeff Sloan
Article Post: 8/27/2018

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Republic Manufacturing (Dallas, TX, US) is exhibiting its line of vacuum pumps for composite manufacturing operations, including autoclaves, automation equipment, resin transfer molding and more. The Republic RX-Series oil-lubricated rotary vane pumps are a drop-in solution for vacuum needs. Air-cooled and direct-driven for continuous operation, they provide an airflow range up to 445 CFM and vacuum of 0.5 Torr. For a more energy efficient and low maintenance solution, Republic offers the RCV-Series rotary claw vacuum pumps, which reach a maximum continuous vacuum of 24 inches HgV. These pumps are dry-running, positive displacement pumps suited for oil-free applications. They use high-precision machined claws that rotate in synchronization without contact to create compression without wear. Republic also offers central systems in standard and custom configurations to provide a centralized source of vacuum. Booth ​​​​CC23.

Related Content

CAMX 2018 preview: Quartus Engineering

Quartus Engineering (San Diego, CA, US) is emphasizing its advanced engineering services for the design, analysis, and manufacture of aerospace, mechanical, and optical systems using computer-aided technologies.