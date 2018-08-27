CAMX 2018 preview: Quartus Engineering

Quartus Engineering (San Diego, CA, US) is emphasizing its advanced engineering services for the design, analysis, and manufacture of aerospace, mechanical, and optical systems using computer-aided technologies. Quartus can provide complete system design, address specific design/analysis needs, or integrate with a team to provide increased capabilities or bandwidth. Simulation capabilities include structural (FEM, dynamics, non-linear, etc), thermal, optical, aerodynamic (CFD, aeroelasticity, vibro-acoustics) and more disciplines. Quartus Engineering offers services to transition products from concept through to manufacturing in its 23,000-ft2 facility, including five Class 10,000 cleanrooms for optical assembly integration and test. The company’s portfolio includes products ranging from astronomical telescopes to multispectral zoom imagers, satellites, aircraft and launch vehicles, space-based laser communication systems, LIDAR, medical devices, consumer products and more.