CAMX 2018 preview: Piercan USA

Piercan USA Inc. (San Marcos, CA, US) is featuring its natural rubber latex bladders used in bladder molding for composites fabrication. Bladder molding is the process of manufacturing a composite part using an inflatable natural rubber latex bladder inside a female mold to ensure compaction during the cure of the carbon fiber layup resulting in the finished hollow piece. Piercan manufactures the latex bladder by dipping a male mandrel, supplied by the customer, into its tanks of raw material, and then cure the dipped mold in its oven. Once cured, the formed bladder is then stripped from the mandrel itself. Piercan's bladders can be reused 10-15 times depending on the temperature of cure and complexity of the shape. The bladders can stretch up to 500% and handle up to 800 psi inside a closed cavity.