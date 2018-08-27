CAMX 2018 preview: Nor-Ral

Nor-Ral Inc. (Canton, GA, US) is featuring its capability to manufacture composite parts and tools. Nor-Ral has experience with glass fiber, carbon fiber and Kevlar prepregs, as well as vacuum-assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM) tooling using glass and carbon fibers. Nor-Ral operates two autoclaves, with the largest measuring 8.5 by 30 ft. Nor-Ral also has a full precision machine shop on site with multiple 5-axis and 3-axis machines. The company’s largest 5-axis machine has a working envelope of 22 by 16 by 6 ft. Nor-Ral is NADCAP accredited. Booth CC52.