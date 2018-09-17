CAMX 2018 preview: MSC Software

MSC Software Corp. (Newport Beach, CA, US) is featuring, in Booth H88, e-Xstream engineering’s Digimat Additive Manufacturing solution, designed to reduce the time required to develop new parts and materials for additive manufacturing by predicting the final distorted shape of the part and the part performance based on the process-induced microstructure. This technology applies multi-scale thermo-mechanical models to simulate the 3D printing process. The numerical simulation enables engineers to predict residual stresses and distortion and optimize process settings by evaluating their effect on part warpage. Digimat further enables product designers to validate their design by predicting the printed part performance (stiffness, strength, etc.) as a function of the material and the printing process parameters, such as toolpath or build direction.

Also featured is the e-Xstream ​​​​​​Digimat suite of software—multi-scale material modeling technology that speeds up the development process for composite materials and structures. Digimat is used to perform detailed analyses of materials on the microscopic level and to derive micro-mechanical material models suited for multi-scale coupling at the micro and macroscopic level. Digimat material models are designed to increase simulation accuracy by taking into account the influence of processing conditions on the performance of the final produced part, providing the means to combine processing simulation with structural finite element analysis (FEA).

Finally, MSC is demonstrating the ability of MSC Marc’s finite element analysis software to perform coupled thermal-curing mechanical analysis to predict the curing profile, time to cure, degree of cure and any warpage, distortion or residual stress in the final part. Marc is a general-purpose, nonlinear finite element analysis solution that simulates composite product behavior under static, dynamic and multi-physics loading scenarios.

In the conference, Pierre-Yves Lavertu, application engineer for MSC e-Xstream engineering, is presenting a technical paper titled “Additive Manufacturing Simulation Solution as Enabler for Confident Lightweight Automotive Design,” Oct. 18, 11:30-11:55 a.m., D224.