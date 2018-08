Maxcess (Oklahoma City, OK, US) is representing, in Booth H59, an array of technologies from Fife, Tidland, MAGPOWR, Webex, Valley Roller, Menges Roller and Componex. Technologies and parts on display include:

Webex and Menges Roller: Heat transfer, vacuum and idler rolls

Valley Roller: Rubber compounds

Componex: WINertia dead shaft idlers

Fife: Sensor technology

Tidland: Control Series Electronic Knifeholder

MAGPOWR: DLCA-NET tension amplifier with networking capabilities