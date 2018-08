Leadgo-tech (Shanghai, China) is featuring its line of vacuum bagging process materials for the wind, aerospace, marine, and other end markets. Headquartered in Shanghai, with manufacturing in Ningbo, China, and branch offices in Europe and North America, Leadgo-tech supplies vacuum bagging film, peel ply, release film, breather, infusion mesh, sealant tape and pressure-sensitive tapes, among other products. Booth Q56.