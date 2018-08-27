CAMX 2018 preview: Langzauner

Langzauner (Lambrechten, Austria) is exhibiting its hydraulic press technology for thermoplastic and thermoset material processing, as well its automation of material and mold handling.

Langzauner (Lambrechten, Austria) is exhibiting its Perfect line of hydraulic press technology for thermoplastic and thermoset material processing, as well its automation of material and mold handling. Langzauner’s presses are designed to process for sheet molding compound (SMC), glass mat thermoplastic (GMT), bulk molding compound (BMC), resin transfer molding (RTM), crush core and thermoplastics like PPS, PEI, PEEK or similar. Press features include maintenance-free cylinder technology, servo/hydraulics with pressure accuracy of ±1%, optimized pump technology, active parallel control, platen heating up to 500°C, automation and robot integration, flexible software, data management and Industry 4.0 compatibility. Booth J23.

 

