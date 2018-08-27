CAMX 2018 preview: Kent Automation

Kent Automation (Kent, OH, US) is featuring its line of pultrusion systems that feature the ServoPul system. ServoPul offers completely non-hydraulic servomotor and drive technology to control pulling and clamping forces during pultrusion, and to register monitored feedback to the operating system. Kent notes that, with servomotors, challenges common with standard hydraulic systems are eliminated; further, pulling and clamping forces are said to be more precisely controlled using a servo/ball screw combination with zero backlash. Other features of Kent pultruders include touchscreen control, side or top die location, safety interlocks, flying cut-off saws, and more. Booth U52.