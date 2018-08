International Thermal Systems (ITS, Milwaukee, WI, US) is featuring its line of out-of-autoclave curing systems, including a custom-configured oven, integrated multi-port vacuum system and process controller that offers the ability to maintain temperature uniformity at ±5°C. ITS’ ovens include multi-part thermocouple and vacuum systems that meet NADCAP, AS9100 and AMS2750E standards. Booth R39.