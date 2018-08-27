CAMX 2018 preview: Heraeus Noblelight America

Heraeus Noblelight America LLC (Buford, GA, US) is demonstrating new technologies from its Infrared Process group and it Arc & Flash group. The Infrared Process group is presenting Black.infrared emitters, printed metallic filaments located between high-purity quartz glass. The lower plate is made of special HBQ quartz glass; the top is protected by a layer of QRC (quartz reflective coating). The filaments can be adapted to customer requirements. The infrared radiation is emitted at the highly emissive HBQ side. The entire structure helps to direct infrared radiation homogeneously to the product to achieve a particularly efficient heat process for composites curing applications. Along with Black.infrared, the Infrared Process group is exhibiting Carbon Infrared Emitters and shortwave emitters. Carbon Infrared Emitters provide high heating efficiency and rapid cool down, providing response times comparable to shortwave lamps. The shortwave emitters are said to be particularly well-suited for processes that require quick start-up and shut-off.

The Arc & Flash group is featuring its Humm3 technology for heating during automated fiber placement (AFP). It offers a pulsed light solution, designed to deliver uniform, highly controllable heat to the nip point area, over a range of temperatures. Humm3 controls the heat profile using three programmable pulse parameters (energy, duration and frequency). In testing with Hexcel’s HiTape dry fiber product, Heraeus Noblelight says Humm3 achieved layup speeds of more than 1 m/s. Booth CC32.