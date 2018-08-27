CAMX 2018 preview: Hennecke

Hennecke Inc. (Lawrence, PA, USA) is featuring developments in polyurethane composite fabrication technology, including products made with its COLOURLINE surface finishing and STREAMLINE high-pressure metering machine systems. Visitors to the Hennecke booth also can learn about the Rim Coating Technology Center (RCTC), the first demonstration, development, validation and pilot production facility for RIM coating technology in North America. Co-founded in Livonia, MI, US, by Hennecke, Votteler and SA Engineering as a Ruhl Strategic Partners initiative, the RCTC helps OEMs and tier suppliers develop and test coating technologies and commercialize direct-from-mold Class A parts.

Hennecke’s COLOURLINE system is installed at the RCTC, where manufacturers can observe product quality and performance improvement potential by applying advanced polyurethane RIM coating chemistry directly in an injection mold. The COLOURLINE, says Hennecke, enables fast and easy color changes for high-quality, scratch-resistant surface finishing of parts. The COLOURLINE is installed as a stationary isocyanate unit on an injection molding machine. Working with the COLOURLINE system is the MULTI-CONNECT color module, which has its own heater and MN 8 MC mixhead and is designed as a compact, mobile station that blends and tempers the different color systems. The MULTI-CONNECT parking station can provide up to seven colors simultaneously, with each color circulating in its own system so that colors do not co-mingle during color changes.

Hennecke’s STREAMLINE high-pressure metering systems can be equipped with everything necessary to produce fiber composite components by means of the high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM) process. The 3-component STREAMLINE metering machine can process all current matrix systems of composite components, including polyurethane, epoxy or reactive polyamide 6 raw materials. Booth T21.