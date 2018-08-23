CAMX 2018 preview: General Photonics

General Photonics (Chino, CA, US) is introducing the OTS-1000 optical transmission scanner for nondestructive testing. Using ultraviolet (UV), visible (VIS) or near Infrared (NIR) light sources, the OTS-1000 provides fast, 100-micron resolution, quantitative analysis of glass fiber composites. General Photonics says the OTS-1000 is capable of subtle analysis because the detection method relies on optical density of the sample, not the mass density or mass thermal density. The optical density correlates to the chemical structure of the sample, which means that just as a spectroscope can detect different chemicals by their spectral lines; the OTS-1000 can detect different resins and matrix structures by their optical signature. The company also is announcing a series of general purpose application packages for analysis; with it, users can develop specialized application programs for their own testing needs. At CAMX, the company will scan various composite samples to demonstrate the speed and accuracy of the instrument and to display the output from beta versions of the application programs. Booth L85.