CAMX 2018 preview: Composite Development Centre of Québec

The Composite Development Centre of Québec (CDCQ, Québec, ON, Canada) is featuring its services, designed to help businesses and organizations that are part of the composites value chain with applied research services, technical assistance and information activities, improving the quality and performance their products. The center includes a multifunctional laboratory with equipment covering the majority of composites fabrication processes, and a material characterization and testing laboratory, accredited to ISO 17025. The CDCQ is a College Center for Technology Transfer (CCTT), recognized by the Quebec government and affiliated to the College of Saint-Jerome. The center has developed a niche in green composites, including composites recycling (glass and carbon fibers), valorization and long fiber thermoplastics. Services include applied research; material, process and equipment selection; process development, optimization and start-up; troubleshooting; molding trials and prototyping; 3D printing (prototype molding); materials characterization; and training. Booth CC49.

CDCQ’s Yves Mathieu is presenting two technical papers in the conference: