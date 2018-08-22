CAMX 2018 preview: Cold Jet

Dry ice cleaning specialist Cold Jet (Loveland, OH, US) is conducting demonstration of mold and tool cleaning using the company’s i³ MicroClean system. Dry ice blasting is a non-abrasive cleaning method that provides a composite tool cleaning solution that is fast, delicate and does not use chemicals or solvents. Dry ice cleaning uses recycled CO₂ in the form of solid dry ice pellets that are accelerated by compressed air through high-velocity nozzles onto the surface being cleaned. Through the combination of the kinetic and thermal effects, the bond between the contaminant and the surface is broken, thus cleaning the substrate. The dry ice pellets sublimate (return to their gaseous state) upon contact and expand 800 times to flush the contaminant from the surface. ColdJet says the i³ MicroClean enables the cleaning of intricate cavities that other methods cannot reach and extends the life of equipment by eliminating the need for chemicals, wire brushes and abrasive pads. It also is said to allow for increased cycles between preventative maintenance, while reducing scrap. Tooling used for, but not limited to, compression molding, resin transfer molding, extrusion, prepregging and wet layup are all suitable applications for dry ice blast cleaning. Booth P62.