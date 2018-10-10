CAMX 2018 preview: Cobra International

Cobra International Co. Ltd. (Chonburi, Thailand) is featuring its line of carbon fiber components for the automotive, transportation, marine, water sports and other end markets. From the CAC (Cobra Advanced Composites) team are premium automotive and motorcycle parts — including lightweight motorbike fairings and suspension arms — from manufacturers in Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK. A full carbon fiber sports car wheel, designed, built and engineered at Cobra’s automotive manufacturing and finishing plant in Chonburi, is also in the booth. For marine applications, Cobra is featuring hydrofoils, fins and foils designed and built for the Maui Fin Co. (MFC), a the leading surf and windsurf fin specialist. Cobra developed the first prototypes for MFC and helped to optimize construction methods, performance and the best attachment options for the wings. Cobra typically uses multiple technologies to produce different options for prototyping, and then typically switches to resin transfer molding (RTM) for series production. Representing the work of Cobra’s Design and Development team is a new carbon fiber chaise prototype, fabricated in partnership with customer Sutherland Furniture. Booth F79.