CAMX 2018 preview: CGTech

Machine control and software specialist CGTech (Irvine, CA, US) is demonstrating Composites 8.1, the latest version of its VERICUT Composite Programming (VCP) & VERICUT Composite Simulation (VCS). Composites 8.1 features a redefined graphical user interface (GUI), an enhanced suite of programming and analysis tools, and redefined methodology through the use of a new Laminate Manager. In addition to organizing files, the Laminate Manager brings clarity and visibility to the laminate as a whole. This laminate overview, says CGTech, has made several other new enhancements possible, like batch processing, laminate-wide analysis and intelligent ply generation.

CGTech is also featuring its latest version of VERICUT 8.2, CNC machine simulation, verification and optimization software that enables users to eliminate the process of manually proving-out NC programs. VERICUT simulates all types of CNC machining, including drilling and trimming of composite parts, water jet cutting, riveting, robotics, mill/turn and parallel kinematics. Visitors to CGTech's booth will also get information on new projects that highlight the use of machine-independent, offline NC programming software for automated fiber placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) machines, such as the work being done at NASA's Langley Research Center using a 16-tow Electroimpact AFP machine.

Charles Anderton, CGTech's composite product specialist, is giving a presentation highlighting the advantages of AFP/ATL.