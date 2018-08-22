CAMX 2018 preview: C. A. Liltzler

C. A. Litzler Co. Inc. (Cleveland, OH, US) is debuting its improved standard thermoplastic prepreg machines, available for water-based and solvent-based resins in various widths and fibers, for use with multiple resins systems. The prepregger features stainless steel, recirculating slurry dip tanks; mixing and distribution manifolds; submerged rollers to encourage wetting; water/solvent removal and resin pre-heating; infrared heating; and a heated die. Litzler is also emphasizing in its booth the company’s dryer technology, compaction rolls, tow-spreading capability and expertise in controls design and automation. Booth AA21.

Related Stories