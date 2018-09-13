CAMX 2018 exhibit preview

North America is the world’s largest composites market, and CAMX is the largest composites trade show and conference in North America. Because of this, CAMX 2018 has become the most important composites event on the fall calendar. If you are headed to Dallas, TX, US, Oct. 15-18 for CAMX 2018, what can you expect to find?

To answer that question, the editors at CompositesWorld conceived of the CAMX Exhibit Preview, to help show-goers anticipate in a knowledgeable way, what might be awaiting them when they step onto the CAMX show floor.

As in past years, CW polled CAMX exhibitors this year to get a sense of what visitors to the show might find when they walk the aisles in the expansive Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. What follows is a summary of some of the previews we received, ranging from fibers, resins and tooling to machinery, software and services.

You can find out more about many of these companies by checking out their listings at the online SourceBook, CompositesWorld’s composites industry supplier directory (www.compositesworld.com/suppliers). Also, the CAMX website offers the MyCAMX Planner, a tool that helps you see and evaluate the conference and trade show offerings available, and then organize each day to help make sure you see the exhibitors that interest you most. You can use MyCAMX Planner to conduct searches, communicate with exhibitors, make appointments with exhibitors and tag presentations. You can then link this data with the CAMX app on your mobile device to keep your schedule close at hand during the show.

Along those lines, don’t forget that CAMX is a conference and a trade show. This year’s conference features tutorials, technical papers and educational presentations spanning the breadth of the industry, covering additive manufacturing, bonding and joining, design simulation, process technologies, testing and evaluation and much more. A full conference schedule and all other relevant information is available online at the CAMX website.

One final note: We’ve included booth locations with the previews that follow, but this data can change. For updates on logistical information, not to mention a complete list of CAMX exhibitors, the CAMX conference schedule, Dallas lodging information and — last but, of course, not least — to register for show attendance, visit the CAMX website | thecamx.org.