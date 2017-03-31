TenCate introduces engineered PAEK, aerospace epoxy

TenCate introduces engineered PAEK, aerospace epoxy

TenCate Advanced Composites (Morgan Hill, CA, US) has introduced CETEX TC1225, a new range of engineered PAEK composite materials, available in carbon-based UD tape, laminates and semipreg formats.

TenCate Advanced Composites (Morgan Hill, CA, US) has introduced CETEX TC1225, a new range of engineered PAEK composite materials, available in carbon-based UD tape, laminates and semipreg formats. The material is said to offer high performance mechanics with lower processing temperatures. Suitable for overmolding with PEEK, the PAEK has a Tg of 147°C, a Tm of 305°C and a processing temperature of 350°C. Also new is TC380, a new epoxy resin developed to meet the evolving needs of the aerostructures market. This resin offers compression after impact (CAI) of 289 MPa/42 ksi, open hole compression strength of 310 MPa/45 ksi, hot/wet strength retention at 121°C/250°F service temperature, vacuum bag only (VBO) or autoclave processing, and 28 days out time.

