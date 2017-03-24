TA Instruments introduces new dilatometer

Related Topics: Testing

Related Suppliers TA instruments Inc

TA Instruments (New Castle, DE, US) has added three new dilatometer product lines to its 800 platform: the DIL 820, the DIL 830 and the ODP 860. Dilatometers are high-precision systems designed to measure dimensional changes of a specimen brought about by dynamic thermal events. Each instrument features TA’s exclusive True Differential technology, resulting in measurement accuracies that are reportedly 10 times better than the closest competitive system. The three new lines of dilatometers are based on patented optical sensors that can analyze samples with a resolution of up to 1nm. Each system features a new high-speed, no temperature-gradient furnace that guarantees optimum temperature control and reduces downtime between tests. The new platform comprises the DIL 830, a family of high-resolution horizontal push rod dilatometers for the most accurate measurement of dimensional changes; the DIL 820, an innovative series of vertical push rod dilatometers for precise sintering studies; and the ODP 860, a multi-mode optical dilatometry platform for contact-less testing of samples.