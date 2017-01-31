Styrene-free putty and resin

Discussion about the hazardous properties of styrene has been ongoing for decades, and still has to reach a conclusion. Styrene is regarded as a hazardous chemical, especially in case of eye contact, but also in cases of skin contact, ingestion and inhalation, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, Atlanta, GA, US) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA, Helsinki, Finland). The American Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS, Washington, DC, US) National Toxicology Program (NTP) has listed styrene as "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen" in the Report on Carcinogens (12th ed.) but a preponderance of weight of evidence reviews fails to support a cancer concern for this substance. Nevertheless, interest continues to be high for styrene-free materials in many markets. Ilpa Adesivi (Bari, Italy) has worked for several years to develop styrene-free products, including its LINEA BLU line. LINEA BLU includes repair putty for fiberglass, spray putty and polyester resin. The company says that LINEA BLU products are not only safer, but higher-performing than competing styrene-free products, and are characterized by high adhesion (comparable to an epoxy system) on a variety of materials and low volumetric shrinkage. All products are two-component, with a benzoyl peroxide paste hardener, and are composed of high-boiling methacrylic solvents, exhibiting quick drying at room temperature. Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are lower than 3% w/w (as per ASTM 2369) and are nearly odorless. A newer product is Gluepox, a cartridge filled with LINEA BLU mastic and hardener, already dosed, for easy application.