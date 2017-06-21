Stoner introduces water-based mold release

Stoner Molding Solutions (Quarryville, PA, US) has announced the development of Honey Wax Hydro Speed, a water-based mold release that is non-flammable and non-hazardous.

Stoner Molding Solutions (Quarryville, PA, US) has announced the development of Honey Wax Hydro Speed, a water-based mold release that is non-flammable and non-hazardous. This high-solids product reportedly eliminates the need to continually re-saturate an applicator with traditional paste waxes, while the water carrier evaporates in 30-60 seconds even at low ambient temperatures. Honey Wax Hydro Speed is available in a 16-oz squeeze bottle. No mold preparation is required to test, use or switch and, since Honey Wax Hydro Speed is water-based, it has no hazard classification, which allows it to be shipped faster and at less cost. 

