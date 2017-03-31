SGL Group launches lightweighting toolbox

SGL Group (Wiesbaden, Germany) has introduced a new lightweighting material toolbox that includes prepregged semi-finished products based on a rapid-curing epoxy resin developed in-house.

SGL Group (Wiesbaden, Germany) has introduced a new lightweighting material toolbox that includes prepregged semi-finished products based on a rapid-curing epoxy resin developed in-house. This E420 epoxy resin system combines rapid curing times (≤3 minutes at ≥150°C) and good storage stability (four weeks at room temperature). The prepregged semi-finished products also have optimized tack for automated processing and offer a glass transition temperature of 140-150°C to enable components to be demolded at high temperatures. SGL Group also now offers a full range of thermoplastic materials, including tapes, organosheets and long fiber-reinforced thermoplastics (LFT).

