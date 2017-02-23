Roller-coater for prepreg production

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Cygnet Texkimp Ltd. (Cheshire, UK) has revealed it is developing a high-tolerance reverse roll-coating machine to create sub-10-gsm films for the production of aerospace-quality prepreg. The industrial-scale coater is due to be launched in summer 2017 and will be housed in Cygnet Texkimp’s R&D center. Prepreg manufacturers will be able to run dedicated trials of the machine to produce material samples using their own resins and papers. The coater’s 60-inch-wide coating heads are tuned to sub-2-micron tolerance total indicator reading (TIR) to achieve low-area-weight films that can be used to create lighter, stronger composite parts. Cygnet Texkimp has been manufacturing fiber-handling machines since the early 1970s, and is best known for its creels and prepreg production machines.
Editor PickStrata, Reliance form partnership to advance aerospace composites
The partnership will look at opportunities in the production of carbon fiber aerostructures, prepegs as well as 3D printing of aerospace components and airframe panels.