Roller-coater for prepreg production

Cygnet Texkimp Ltd. (Cheshire, UK) has revealed it is developing a high-tolerance reverse roll-coating machine to create sub-10-gsm films for the production of aerospace-quality prepreg. The industrial-scale coater is due to be launched in summer 2017 and will be housed in Cygnet Texkimp’s R&D center. Prepreg manufacturers will be able to run dedicated trials of the machine to produce material samples using their own resins and papers. The coater’s 60-inch-wide coating heads are tuned to sub-2-micron tolerance total indicator reading (TIR) to achieve low-area-weight films that can be used to create lighter, stronger composite parts. Cygnet Texkimp has been manufacturing fiber-handling machines since the early 1970s, and is best known for its creels and prepreg production machines.