Nordson launches new mix, meter, dispense systems

Nordson Corporation (Plymouth, MI, US) has launched a new lineup of meter mix and dispense solutions through its’ Nordson Sealant Equipment division. The Pro-Meter V2K is benchtop two-component meter with ratios from 1:1 to 20:1. Positive rod displacement technology proportions materials to the volumetric ratio specified. It is said to be ideal for filled and abrasive materials. The Pro-Meter 2K Series shot meter range, for the precision application of two-component materials. This is designed for when “bead on the part” appearance and consistent command of bead profiles and mix ratio are crucial to product quality and function. It is available in air-over-oil (H2K), servo (A2K) or dual servo (D2K) drive configurations. The Rhino Bulk Unloader dispenses high-viscosity, ambient-temperature adhesives and sealants for a variety of manufacturing applications. The Valve Series 3-Axis Tabletop Robot brings automated dispensing, repeatability and precision to a variety of applications.