New ultrasound NDT platform

DolphiTech AS (Raufoss, Norway) is introducing a new range of ultrasound instruments with extended capabilities for non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection of materials. Based on its ultrasound and transducer technology, DolphiTech will offer NDT solutions with interchangeable transducers for different materials and applications. The new system – DolphiCam 2 – includes a choice of transducers over a wide frequency range. DolphiCam 2 also includes features for robotics integration, general network connectivity and remote expert inspections (remote NDT). DolphiTech will also intensify its efforts to integrate 3D positioning, giving inspectors improved structural awareness through CAD data integration and more.