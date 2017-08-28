New discontinuous fiber prepreg from Airtech

Airtech International Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA, US) has introduced a new prepreg, Beta TX670 DISCO Prepreg, made with discontinuous carbon fiber and benzoxazine resin. The material has a 0°,±60° orientation, is quasi-isotropic within each ply and comes with an engineered cut pattern that improves drapeability. Beta TX670 DISCO Prepreg is sold in tile format, for simpler and faster layups.

Reported benefits of the new prepreg include: