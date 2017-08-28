New discontinuous fiber prepreg from Airtech

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Airtech International Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA, US) has introduced a new prepreg, Beta TX670 DISCO Prepreg, made with discontinuous carbon fiber and benzoxazine resin. The material has a 0°,±60° orientation, is quasi-isotropic within each ply and comes with an engineered cut pattern that improves drapeability. Beta TX670 DISCO Prepreg is sold in tile format, for simpler and faster layups.
Reported benefits of the new prepreg include:
- Reduced layup effort and improved conformability, thanks to the discontinuous fibers.
- Simpler and faster layup because each ply is quasi-isotropic, and material savings through reduced scrap.
- Consistent laminate thickness for less waste and even heat-up rates.
- Exceptionally long (6 months) out-life at room temperature.
- Good toughness, high glass transition temperature, and stability at high temperatures.
- Exceptionally low shrinkage for improved tool surface quality and reduced residual laminate stresses.
- Excellent surface finish and vacuum integrity after machining.
- Low moisture absorption in comparison to epoxy tooling prepregs.
Editor PickRecycling VOCs
Passive reactor turns styrene and phenol/formaldehyde fumes into carbon dioxide and water.