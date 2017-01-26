Soy and its coproducts are rapidly emerging as one of the most prominent sustainable plastics of the 21st century, says a new book published by Smithers Rapra (Shawbury, Shropshire, UK). Soy-Based Bioplastics relates that the relative abundance of soy, its functional and thermoplastic properties, low cost, and biodegradable characteristics have made it a material of great interest for widespread use in the plastics and composites industry. The book summarizes the recent technical research in the area of soy-based bioplastics, presenting recent advances in the processing and applications of soy-based biopolymers, recent theoretical advances and experimental results, and new avenues for researchers as well as readers working in the field of plastics and sustainable materials. Specifically, topics covered include: structural analysis of soy-based materials; soy/biopolymer blends; films, fibers, foams, and composites; and different advanced applications. Contributions from leading experts in the bioplastics research area are included. The book is available from www.polymer-books.com, or from Publications Sales, Smithers Rapra, Tel: +44 (0)1939 250383, Fax: +44 (0)1939 251118; Email: PSales@smithers.com.
New book discusses soy-based bioplastics
