Multi-material urethane adhesive

3M (St. Paul, MN, US) has introduced Scotch-Weld Multi-Material Composite Urethane Adhesives DP6310NS and DP6330NS for lightweight assemblies for trucks, buses, RVs, specialty vehicles and passenger rail, and other markets like sporting goods and panels. These adhesives were engineered to create durable bonds with minimal surface prep, between medium- to high-energy surfaces like carbon fiber, fiberglass, reinforced plastics and painted or unpainted metal. Scotch-Weld Multi-Material Composite Urethane Adhesives are low-odor and available in two versions with varying handling times to fit the scope of assembly. The 10-minute work life version is designed for targeted application, with clamp time of approximately 45 minutes. The 30-minute work life version, followed by a two-hour clamp time, is designed for a large surface application. Visit 3m.com/compositebonding for more information.