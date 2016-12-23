Material and process software updated

Related Suppliers Granta Design Ltd.

Granta Design Ltd.(Cambridge, UK) has enhanced its GRANTA MI materials information management system to give engineering enterprises complete control over how they collect and apply materials knowledge. GRANTA MI:Workflow enables companies to manage materials information and the processes required to ensure that information is requested, collected, approved and released in a controlled, secure, traceable manner. Organizations can set up workflows, for example, to ensure that information flows through the system based on an agreed set of steps, and appropriately qualified persons sign off each step. MI:Workflow enables users to implement to-do lists, email notifications, approval sequences, moderation queues and other actions restricted to specified users. It offers a clear user experience for those who consume or contribute to a materials database – they only perform actions relevant to them. Underpinning the system is a Workflow Designer tool and a flexible engine that ensures workflow rules are adhered to, including a Forms Engine for creating tailored user experiences. A key feature of the system, says Granta is the resulting audit trail – a record of who performed which step of the process and when. A typical application is processing material test requests, allowing engineers to request test programs, lab managers to schedule and prioritize tasks and a management chain to sign off and release the resulting design data to a wider community.