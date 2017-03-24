Master Appliance introduces heat gun

Related Suppliers Master Appliance Corp.

Master Appliance Corp. (Racine, WI, US) offers a complete line of heat tools for industry, including electric heat guns, butane-powered torches, soldering irons, glue guns and more for adhesive, plastic, composites, packaging and welding applications. The company has introduced its new, trademarked Master Proheat 1600 STC heat gun for the composites market. Unlike other types of heat guns that display only the temperature at the nozzle, the Master Proheat STC senses, displays and controls the actual surface temperature on the part. Once the target temperature is reached, the heat gun automatically regulates itself to maintain the target temperature, and compensates for changes in the distance from the work surface by automatically adjusting temperature output. This new technology, says the company, allows safe heating without going above a composite material’s T g . The device’s temperature range is 50°C-260°C, with heat provided by a Class 2 laser; maximum output is 1300W.