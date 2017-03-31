Johns Manville introduces food-safe rovings, chopped strand mat

Johns Manville (JM, Denver, CO, US) reports that its MultiStar 264 rovings for sheet molding compound (SMC) reinforcements comply with regulation (EC) No 10/2011 (plastics regulation) and is suitable for use in materials and articles intended to be used in contact with food. MultiStar 264 roving is used for low-shrink and low-profile SMC applications based on polyester resin where high mechanical performance is required. Also new from JM is ThermoFlow 641 chopped strands for reinforcement of polypropylenes. ThermoFlow 641 is designed to provide superior as-molded mechanical performance in polypropylene, as well as high detergent resistance in applications such as washing tubs in appliances. The improved color performance and low yellowness enables compounders to further increase the use of polypropylene in general-purpose consumer applications. Finally, JM says its StarRov 090 roving is now available in North America and Europe. StarRov 090 is designed for reinforcement in pultrusion where excellent surface finishing and color impregnation is required.