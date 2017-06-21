Interplastic launches NSF-approved vinyl ester

Originally titled 'NSF-approved vinyl ester resin'

Interplastic Corp. (St. Paul, MN, US) has launched its new CoREZYN vinyl ester resin approved for use in potable (drinking) water pipe and tanks.

Jeff Sloan
New Product Post: 6/21/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Interplastic Corp. (St. Paul, MN, US) has launched its new CoREZYN vinyl ester resin approved for use in potable (drinking) water pipe and tanks. CORVE8300DW is a corrosion-resistant, vinyl ester-based resin that is NSF/ANSI 61 certified. CORVE8300DW has the industry’s highest approval for use in piping greater than, or equal to, 0.5 inch inner diameter and tanks greater than, or equal to, 150 gallons. It is manufactured from ingredients listed as acceptable in FDA Code of Regulation Title 21, CFR 177.2420 and may be safely used as a component of articles intended for single or repeated use in contact with food as prescribed in the regulation. 

Editor Pick

Polynt, Reichhold complete merger

The new Polynt-Reichhold is a global company in the intermediates, coating and composite resins, thermoset compounds, gel-coats and niche specialties.

New Product

Stoner introduces water-based mold release

Interplastic launches NSF-approved vinyl ester

Nordson launches new mix, meter, dispense systems

Mokon expands line of portable chillers

SABIC launches new additive manufacturing resins

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.