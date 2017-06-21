Interplastic launches NSF-approved vinyl ester

Interplastic Corp. (St. Paul, MN, US) has launched its new CoREZYN vinyl ester resin approved for use in potable (drinking) water pipe and tanks. CORVE8300DW is a corrosion-resistant, vinyl ester-based resin that is NSF/ANSI 61 certified. CORVE8300DW has the industry’s highest approval for use in piping greater than, or equal to, 0.5 inch inner diameter and tanks greater than, or equal to, 150 gallons. It is manufactured from ingredients listed as acceptable in FDA Code of Regulation Title 21, CFR 177.2420 and may be safely used as a component of articles intended for single or repeated use in contact with food as prescribed in the regulation.