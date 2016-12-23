Industrial desktop 3D printer

Avante Technology LLC (Cheyenne, WY, US), a company specializing in the development of advanced 3D printing technologies, announced the commercial release of its new Fabricatus High Precision Desktop 3D Printer. The printer is designed to print tooling, molds and other precision parts using proprietary Avante engineering-grade composite filaments. This printer, says the company, is targeted toward tooling and manufacturing engineers who seek to design, build and revise tooling, molds and fixtures faster and cheaper than convetional means. The printer is capable of printing at 0.05 mm layer height at 40 mm/sec, which, says Avante, is as precise as many more expensive industrial class printers. The system features automaic print head calibration and a Contour Correction technology that automatically corrects for any deviations in the flatness of the print bed.

The printer also uses dual, fully independent hot ends to provide what Avante says is a superior way to support printing with two filaments on the same print job. Printing support material with the second independent hot end allows for more precise placement of the material without the risk of one filament “drooling” on the other filament’s print path. Unlike twin nozzles on a single carriage, independent hot end carriages insulate each extruder assembly to facilitate control of the right temperature in each extruder. The hot ends are coordinated to alternate printing of each layer without danger of a collision.

Each printer comes with two reels of Avante FilaOne filaments (gray and green), two Avante FilaOne printing adhesion sheets, a copy of Avante Emendo automatic .STL file repair sorware, Slc3r slicing software and Repetier Host printing management software, a putty knife and user guide. Cost of the unit is $3,750.