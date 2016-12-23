Gelcoat applicator system

Related Suppliers Graco Inc.

Graco Inc. (North Canton, OH, US) has introduced its new flexible and precise fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) gelcoat system, designed for molded fiber-reinforced plastics such as those used in automotive applications. Graco’s gel coat system proportioner offers what is said to be precise on-ratio dispensing, while the company’s RS gel coat gun offers an even and consistent spray pattern and easy maintenance. Features include good ratio stability and control, long-lasting seals and adjustable-ratio catalyst pump. The Graco RS gelcoat gun is said to be up to 44% lighter than competing gun technologies, leading to better handling and spraying control for operators. The gun also delivers a an good spray pattern due to its Air Assist Containment (AAC) technology. The AAC technology wraps spray in a containing shield of air, preventing atomized droplets from escaping the spray pattern. The resulting decrease in overspray reduces material waste and creates a healthier environment for operators. Additionally, the gun’s quick-disconnect front end reduces maintenance time, while the needle clamp design prevents operators from having to adjust needle settings after routine maintenance.