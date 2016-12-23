Composite damping material

SMAC, a Toulon, France-based advanced materials supplier, has announced the launch of SMACWRAP, a composite damping solution. SMAC notes that high-modulus and high-strength composite materials tend to be noisy in when shocks (even small) occur, and the sound generated with these parts can be uncomfortable and unpleasant. It notes that in air transport, acoustic comfort in aircraft is a major issue for airline passengers. SMAC's skin-damping principle is based on shearing of a viscoelastic material between two hard layers subjected to vibration. By shearing, specific viscoelastic materials dissipate energy (Joule’s thermoelastic effect). One layer is the structure to damp, and the other hard layer combined with the viscoelastic (and the adhesive) material composes the skin-damping product. SMACWRAP is a thin viscoelastic rubber specifically formulated by SMAC and delivered in rolls of 60-600 mm wide and 0.2 mm thick. Damping zones must be determined by the designer, and to prevent reduction of mechanical properties, SMAC recommends placing SMACWRAP on top of existing structures, and to cover SMACWRAP with a constrained layer — i.e., with the same Young's modulus as the structure’s. Reported benefits of SMACWRAP, compared to other damping materials, include improved vibration reduction, improved noise reduction, improved weight reduction, easy application, better crash performance and increased flexibility/anisotropy.