Around-the-clock heat trace technology

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (San Marcos, TX, US) has introduced TraceNet TCM2 Dual Circuit Control & Monitoring Unit, the latest addition to the trademarked TraceNet family of remotely-operated heating control and monitoring systems. The TCM2 unit makes it possible to remotely maintain heat trace circuits that play a critical role in industrial processing facilities. For example, small instrumentation systems in remote locations require high reliability with accurate communications capabilities. TCM2 is compact, modular, and, in contrast with the larger controllers that can control hundreds of heat trace circuits, specifically designed to handle one-, two- or three-phase electrical heating circuits. Because it’s compact, it can be placed in confined spaces. Plus, its modular design means that it is easy to transport and assemble. The unit helps monitor and control temperatures of pipes, tanks, and heated instruments, even in harsh environmental conditions. The TraceNet TCM2 can be operated locally, by remote control or networked via wireless or hard-wire to a computer or distributed control system (DCS) in the facility’s control room. As with every TraceNet controller, the TCM2 relies on a resistance temperature detector (RTD) temperature sensor to monitor temperature on the designated pipe or equipment. The system then cycles the heat required to maintain the target temperature. If required, the operator can also adjust every circuit set point on the unit or via remote locations.