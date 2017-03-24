Altair releases HyperWorks 2017

Related Topics:
Altair (Troy, MI, US) has released HyperWorks 2017, with several functionalities added in areas such as model-based development, electromagnetism, nonlinear structural analysis, modeling and meshing, multiphysics and multi-disciplinary analysis, lightweight design and optimization. New products and enhancement highlights include:
- Model-based Development Suite: solidThinking Activate, Compose and Embed capabilities encompassing concept studies, control design, system performance optimization and controller implementation and testing are now part of the platform.
- Electromagnetics (EM) Analysis and Design: Flux for EM simulation of static and low frequency applications, and WinProp for propagation modeling and radio network planning are added as complements to FEKO, focused on high-frequency EM simulations related to antenna design, placement, radiation hazard and bio-electromagnetics.
- Material Modeling and Manufacturing: Multiscale Designer is a tool for development and simulation of accurate models for heterogeneous material systems including laminated composites, honeycomb cores and reinforced concrete. Manufacturing offerings now include solidThinking “Click2” products for extrusion, casting and metal forming process simulation.
- Usability and Efficient Model Management: HyperMesh now offers a complete solution for assembly and model variants management, expanding the part library and configuration management capabilities. Important new features for crash and safety users have also been implemented. A new desktop tool called ConnectMe has been developed to efficiently manage, launch and update all the products within the HyperWorks suite.
