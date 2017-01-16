World’s first composite elevator showcased in Singapore

Singapore Lift Co. (SLC), a joint venture between Far East Organization, Woh Hup (Private) Limited and Pronus (HK) Ltd. have developed what they believe is the world’s first composite elevator. The elevator, which they call 8, has the “potential to revolutionize the overall building and construction industry," according to SLC.

The company says that 8’s cabin weighs about 150kg/330lb, as compared to a traditional elevator of about 1,500 kg/3,306lb of the same capacity. Using composites instead of traditional materials eliminates the need for complicated shaft designs and the substantial amount of structural support in the form of concrete walls and/or steel supports to bolt on brackets for the guide rails and landing doors, which are standard requirements in current elevator construction.

Using only one structural face for support, the shaft design for 8 has been simplified, with no or shallow pits and low overheads. In addition, the cabin space has been enlarged to enable it to take a larger load, due to maximization of the shaft size and minimization of the overhead and pit.

8 is certified to EN81-41 and EN81-20:50 by Liftinstituut, one of Europe’s leading certification organizations for elevators and escalator safety.

8 has three types of applications – as a disabled, home or passenger elevator – using three different drive options, V-Belt, Rigid Chain or Hydraulic. With a minimum 1,400 mm turning diameter, it is reportedly the only lift designed to enable a sufficient turning radius for wheelchairs. 8 is initially available for installation in low-rise buildings, which will eventually be extended to serve up to 20 floors.

Following the introduction of 8, SLC’s intends to expand its capabilities to the design and installation of lifts of any stipulated size into lift shafts with just 100 mm clearance on all sides, doubling current lift capacities.