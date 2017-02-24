Wisconsin ships 10 enhanced duty walk series ovens to a wind turbine components manufacturer

Related Suppliers Wisconsin Oven Corp.

Wisconsin Oven Corp. (East Troy, Wis.) has shipped 10 electrically-heated enhanced duty walk-in series ovens, each a model EWN. The ovens will be used for curing wind turbine components.

The maximum temperature rating for all the ovens is 176°F (80°C). The chamber dimensions are 6’6” W x 4’0” L x 6’0” H. The ovens have combination airflow which provides both horizontal and vertical upward airflow that maximizes heating rates and temperature uniformity of the product. Per the manufacturer’s request, the ovens required a temperature uniformity of ±2°C, and they actually achieved ±1°C in practice.

The ovens also include a eurotherm nanodac paperless digital recorder with 50 MB of flash memory. This feature allows the manufacturer to store three months of data at a time.

“We strive to design our equipment to provide the best quality part results for our customers. In this case, we guaranteed a very tight temperature uniformity to help create consistent end results,” says Mike Grande, senior application engineer.

Unique features of this batch oven include: