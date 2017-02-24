Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Wisconsin Oven Corp. (East Troy, Wis.) has shipped 10 electrically-heated enhanced duty walk-in series ovens, each a model EWN. The ovens will be used for curing wind turbine components.
The maximum temperature rating for all the ovens is 176°F (80°C). The chamber dimensions are 6’6” W x 4’0” L x 6’0” H. The ovens have combination airflow which provides both horizontal and vertical upward airflow that maximizes heating rates and temperature uniformity of the product. Per the manufacturer’s request, the ovens required a temperature uniformity of ±2°C, and they actually achieved ±1°C in practice.
The ovens also include a eurotherm nanodac paperless digital recorder with 50 MB of flash memory. This feature allows the manufacturer to store three months of data at a time.
“We strive to design our equipment to provide the best quality part results for our customers. In this case, we guaranteed a very tight temperature uniformity to help create consistent end results,” says Mike Grande, senior application engineer.
Unique features of this batch oven include:
- Temperature uniformity of ±1°C
- Digital Eurotherm 3504 programmable temperature controller
- Increased recirculation fan CFM and HP to achieve the guaranteed temperature uniformity
- Additional thermocouple probes inside the ovens
- Increased heating chamber width by 6” to provide clear width of 79” with the doors opening at 90°
- An additional pushbutton station at the front of the oven for operator convenience
- Increased heaters from 8kW to 12kW
Editor PickHigh-temperature air-flow monitor
Wind Probe LLC (Andover, MA, US) has introduced a high-temperature air-flow monitor instrument for large and small curing ovens.
News
Oxeon AB invests €3million to increase its ±45° TeXtreme spread tow weaving capacity
Wisconsin ships 10 enhanced duty walk series ovens to a wind turbine components manufacturer
World’s first machine tool robot made from carbon fiber
NASA announces new commercial space market public-private partnerships
RocTool, RJG conduct study on mold heating and cooling technologies