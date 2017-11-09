Webinar: Trends in composites manufacturing

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Siemens-sponsored webinar at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 20 titled, “Exploring Current Composite Trends with Teesside University.”

Abstract: This presentation will explore a series of current trends in the automotive composite sector. These will include waste reduction techniques, fiber recycling and thermoplastic composites. We will review the use of geopolymers as performance surface materials enabling significant improvements in thermal degradation and service temperature of composite structures. The webinar will also address the current composite design skills gap and how Fibersim is being integrated into Teesside University’s (Tees Valley, Middlesbrough, UK) undergraduate degree program exploring impacts on students and employability.



The webinar presenter will be David J. Hughes, a senior lecturer at Teesside University specializing in materials engineering. His work focuses around polymer composite processing and production.

