Webinar: Styrene-free epoxy for SMC

CompositesWorld is hosting a free Hexion-sponsored webinar on Aug. 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT titled, “New Epoxy Systems Enabling Styrene-free High-performance SMC Manufacturing.”

Jeff Sloan
News Post: 8/28/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

CompositesWorld is hosting a free Hexion Inc.-sponsored webinar on Aug. 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT titled, “New Epoxy Systems Enabling Styrene-free High-performance SMC Manufacturing.”

Abstract: Hexion’s new styrene-free, low-VOC epoxy system for sheet molding compound (SMC) leads to high-performance semi-structural and structural automotive composite parts. On equipment used for other types of SMC, it achieves high-volume, lightweight parts, with no need for styrene exposure tracking. Attendees will learn the value of styrene-free, low-VOC epoxy systems; technology positioning versus alternative products; trial processing results on existing SMC lines.

Webinar presenter is Ian Swentek, application development engineer at Hexion.

Click here to register for Hexion webinar on styrene-free SMC manufacturing.

Editor Pick

CAMX 2017 preview: Copps Industries/CompositeTechs

Copps Industries (Mequon, WI, US) and CompositeTechs LLC (Amesbury, MA, US) are emphasizing work they did together to promote development of a new series of high-performance epoxy formulations.

News

Webinar: Challenges of high-volume composites manufacturing

AXEL Plastics expands, opens new headquarters

Toray resin compound base to locate at Zoltek Hungary

Webinar: Styrene-free epoxy for SMC

Chinese firm invests in advanced preforming technology

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.