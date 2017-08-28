Webinar: Styrene-free epoxy for SMC

Related Topics:
CompositesWorld is hosting a free Hexion Inc.-sponsored webinar on Aug. 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT titled, “New Epoxy Systems Enabling Styrene-free High-performance SMC Manufacturing.”
Abstract: Hexion’s new styrene-free, low-VOC epoxy system for sheet molding compound (SMC) leads to high-performance semi-structural and structural automotive composite parts. On equipment used for other types of SMC, it achieves high-volume, lightweight parts, with no need for styrene exposure tracking. Attendees will learn the value of styrene-free, low-VOC epoxy systems; technology positioning versus alternative products; trial processing results on existing SMC lines.
Webinar presenter is Ian Swentek, application development engineer at Hexion.
Click here to register for Hexion webinar on styrene-free SMC manufacturing.
