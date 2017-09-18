Webinar: Low-cost carbon fiber composites for automotive

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Zoltek-sponsored webinar on Sept. 27 at 2:00 p.m. EDT titled, "How to Produce Affordable Carbon Fiber Automotive Parts."

Abstract: There is a misconception that manufacturing carbon fiber parts can be prohibitively expensive. This webinar will focus on using low-cost manufacturing techniques to turn an economical carbon fiber into an affordable part that maintains advanced properties needed in automotive and other industries. We will explore specific manufacturing techniques along with the pros and cons of each. 

Primary Topics: 

  • Common challenges to traditional manufacturing processes 
  • Three manufacturing methods to prevent these challenges 
  • How these processes can be put to work for you

