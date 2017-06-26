Webinar: Improving cosmetics in closed molding

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Polynt-Reichhold-sponsored webinar on July 13, 2017, at 2 pm EST, titled, "Improving Cosmetics in Closed Mold Applications."

Abstract: Customer expectations for FRP part appearance continue to increase as FRP is used in more and varied applications and as manufacturers work to improve products. Increasing use of closed molding processes to fabricate FRP parts brings new challenges to achieving high-quality surface finishes. A panel of industry leading experts from Polynt-Reichhold, 3A Composites and Vectorply will discuss cosmetic standards and sources of cosmetic flaws. They will review material selection including gelcoats, barrier coats, resins, coring internal flow media, and engineered fabrics. Processing methods for improving cosmetics in closed molded FRP parts will also be discussed

Primary topics covered include:

Root causes of cosmetic flaws in FRP

Material selection considerations for cosmetic improvements

Laminate design suggestions for cosmetic improvements

Processing suggestions for cosmetic improvements

The presenters will be Rick Pauer and Gary Wilde of Polynt-Reichhold, Mike Ditzler of Vectorply and Eric Heilshorn of 3A Composites.